Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,781 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 215,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.18. 50,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.