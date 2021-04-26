HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HSBC in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in HSBC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

