HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Hits $17.43 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $52,029.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,662.31 or 1.00222353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.01186925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00511899 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00383063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00131936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003461 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

