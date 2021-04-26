Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 933,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

