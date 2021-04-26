HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by 86 Research to “Buy”

86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

HUYA stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. HUYA has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

