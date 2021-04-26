Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 440,910 shares.The stock last traded at $61.63 and had previously closed at $64.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,089,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

