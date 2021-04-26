IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

