IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

