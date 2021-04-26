IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Square by 8.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Square by 136.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $246.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.16, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

