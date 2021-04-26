IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $414.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

