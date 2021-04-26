ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $304.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.30 million and the lowest is $301.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,560,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $211.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.