IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

