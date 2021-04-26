IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.81

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $615.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDT by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

