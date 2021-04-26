IFG Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

