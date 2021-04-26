IFG Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

