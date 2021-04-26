IFG Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

