Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $52,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.94. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $229.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

