Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 200,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 302,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.