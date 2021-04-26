Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 60,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. 350,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

