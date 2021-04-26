Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 15,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 157.74, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.78 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

