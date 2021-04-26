Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.46 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 290,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,082. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

