Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $175.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

