Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

O traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.45. 20,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,521. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

