Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Fortis stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

