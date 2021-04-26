IMS Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

