IMS Capital Management Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.