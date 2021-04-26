Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,138. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.