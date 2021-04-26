Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of INDB opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

