(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.97 ($12.91).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

