Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

