Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

