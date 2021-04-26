Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110,565 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 517,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 388,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 386,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

