Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $123.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit