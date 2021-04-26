Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $123.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

