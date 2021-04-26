Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

