Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

