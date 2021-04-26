Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,112.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bill Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00.

AEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 113,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,249. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

