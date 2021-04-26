Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £68.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.28. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.