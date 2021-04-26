Insider Selling: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Sells 27,339 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Ruffo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00.

ACRS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 611,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

