Insider Selling: Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KRA opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraton by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 307,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after buying an additional 273,717 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kraton by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

