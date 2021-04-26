Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,771,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

