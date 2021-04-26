Insider Selling: Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$668,708.40.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.

M stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$31.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.