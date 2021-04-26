Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 57,200 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

