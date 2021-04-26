Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $200,621.52.
- On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79.
Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,934. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
