Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $200,621.52.

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,934. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

