Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $81.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

