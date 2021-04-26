Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$276,046.88 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$276,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,468,765.63.

Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

