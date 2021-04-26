INT Hits One Day Volume of $2.41 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $2.41 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

