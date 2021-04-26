Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$181.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$163.51 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.27.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.