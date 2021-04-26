Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.23. 1,092,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.