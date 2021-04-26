Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 80,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

