Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

