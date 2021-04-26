Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit